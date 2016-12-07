It is Getting Real

After the holidays I will find another job. It will not easy to accomplish my escape and still hold on to this great career that is a sinking ship. I just got my 6 month review and I was floored. The things my boss wrote about me were just to keep me from getting a decent Christmas bonus. Today I have to go in three hours early so we can brain storm how to get by with less people. First thing I just may bring up is that no one wants to go to the holiday party our great boss came up with at a great expense to him. Here is the deal Horrible Boss from Hell, just give us cash and we can have our own Holiday party,without your cheap,obnoxious ass.