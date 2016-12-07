Wipe it Off

I don't know why, but when I see someone with a huge grin on their face, it annoys the fuck out of me. I saw a guy earlier today pull into the Fred Meyer parking lot after I had just finished parking. His grin was a mile wide, and there was nothing to indicate why such a smile should exist. Perhaps he was listening to some hilarious podcast (Sick and Wrong, maybe?), but I immediately hated him.

If I really sit and ponder on it, I think why it annoys the hell out of me is the fact that 99.99% of the people I see with a huge Cheshire Cat Grin on their face are white. Only white people have a reason to shove their happiness onto the world... and no (for all you trollers out there), I ain't white.

I'm super happy that your fucking life is just pure bliss... really, I am. I'm happy that you can drive/walk/sit around all day forcing the world to look at your gleaming white teeth, letting everybody know how good you have it. Live it up, and let the world know... isn't that your duty or something?

Seriously, quit smiling like you've just won the lottery or something... you're only at the fucking grocery store/bus stop/gas station/restaurant, for God's sake!