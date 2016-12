To the Jerky Jogger

To the jogger who yelled at me for riding my bike on the sidewalk: I commute to work on my bike, because I work on Marquam Hill, it was dark and the bike lane had debris from the last storm. I am within the law as long as I move slowly and am courteous; I hate shithead cyclists too. I announced my position and asked to pass, so you scolded me for not using the bike lane. I responded that I just wanted to be safe. I'll take your silence to assume you feel ashamed and thank you for your concern.