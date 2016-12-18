You Should Sue PBOT

A lot of people had to abandon their cars because traffic came to a complete stand still for countless hours on Wednesday over an inch of snow. Now the same organization who is directly responsible for allowing this to happen, who has refused to properly address this annual disaster, has the audacity to start ticketing cars left behind. My advice to anyone who gets a ticket to turn around and sue PBOT. They have failed to fulfill their responsibility, after countless opportunities to learn from their mistakes. The PBOT response to snow has historically been "Fuck It" yet they want to turn around and ticket those who actually got fucked.