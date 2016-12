Keep Calling Me Sweetie

Right before the first snowfall I decided to refill my liquor cabinet before it was too late to brave the incoming elements of destruction (aka snow and ice). While finishing my liquor shopping you were stocking up for either a blast by yourself or one hell of a party...either way I held the door for you as you left with one of 2, 3 (?) boxes and you said "thanks sweetie". I almost got offended but then realized you're right, I am a sweetie! Thanks for the compliment!