Booger Sweater

Recently at a well known store, I watched in disgust as you would slyly dig away into your nostrils. You would then roll up the the "goods" between your thumb and index finger and then with a quick glance around to see if you had an audience, you would eat them.

You appeared somewhat normal looking so it perplexed me. Whenyou noticed that I in turn had been noticing you and your gross little feast, you skipped the last step and started strategically sticking your boogs onto your sweater! Was this to harvest later? It was a brutal scene to watch so moved on but yech! That was appalling!