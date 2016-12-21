I Dispense As Well

How could it go wrong? Selling legal weed to willing buyers? After passing ID's back and forth three or four times (as required by law?), I'm predisposed to be pissed off already. It doesn't take much more to push me over the edge.

No price list? Obvious "making" of a "premium" market? Inquiring into my "therapeutic" intentions? Making me wait? It may come as a surprise to you, but there are dozens of ways to get it wrong. Crossing your dispensary off my list has a virtuous feeling, as if I were making a contribution to the future.