I Bought Your Porn

I bought your indie porn before we went on a date. Like 6 months before I realized you were a real person. It was incredibly sexy and worth it. But then by some small fucking miracle we were matched on a dating site. I have no problem with your job...you are clearly independent and super good at what you do...but do I say I'm a fan? Or do I just woo you like a normal joe that loves curvy girl porn? Jesus I am just doing to do my damn best to charm your solo-porno making socks off. Maybe you need a stunt cock? Or a cup of coco. Either way I'm into it.