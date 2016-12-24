No, YOU'RE Ruining Portland!

Walking past my normal bus stop I spotted a sticker gracing the bench. Situated next to the head of a local realtor was an "I'm Ruining Portland" sticker, which I promptly peeled off. You know who's ruining Portland? People who treat others like garbage. It's an epidemic in the world today and it's not cool. Don't spread more hate and bullshit around. Be good to other people and fight the good fight—after all, you can't fight the power without your neighbors. We're going to need each and everyone (newbie transplants and old Portlanders alike) if we're going to make it through the next four years.