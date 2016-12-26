Social Media is Toxic and Poisonous

In my opinion, social media has become the most toxic and poisonous environment known to humans. People now are routinely assassinated via character, orientation (both sexual and political), the color of their skin, the god they worship, the clothes they choose... Anything and everything that sets you apart or makes you "other" is open for abuse.

No one is safe from the bullying, the vitriol, the slime and scum of what used to be a place to share and exchange ideas and information. Now, these days, the Internet is nothing more than a place where humans can go to tear each other apart verbally and emotionally. I myself have been guilty of this more times than I can count and have vowed to never engage in social media again for the very reason that it has turned me into a bitter, impatient, hateful person that has trouble finding the good in anyone or anything.

Call me a conspiracy theorist, a nut job, a loon; I truly believe that the social media of today's generation is designed solely to divide us and break what brings us together and makes us a community.

No one is accountable for their actions or words within social media end it is beginning to leak out into the world at large and into reality. So I have made a choice. I have chosen to walk away from it all. I don't need social media to tell me what my friends are doing. I can take the time to engage with them directly and honestly. With integrity, kindness and an honest love for my fellow humans.