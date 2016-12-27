Our Dog is an Idiot But You Are Fucking Satan

No one actually blames you for hitting her. We can usually prevent her from getting out and running and whooping around the neighbourhood like a drunk redneck, but sometimes she still does, and on Christmas night, she made it to Cesar Chavez. We do not think what happened initially was your fault, but it was your fault for not stopping, for saying something, for taking a second to look us and her in the face and understand the full responsibility you take on when you drive a car. I hope you feel guilty every day for being the piece of shit that hit a family dog and didn't stop.