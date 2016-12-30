I Need to Reassess My Life

O boy. Got drinks with my buddies this week but they all have kids now so the festivities ended at 9. I kept it alive with a couple more pints and a trip to Sizzle Pie. Fast forward a couple of hours, I am drunk and horny. There's an app for that. I schedule a "quick visit" and proceed to meet a much prettier lady than I expected. She begins to blow my socks off, a little fast for my liking, but this is a quick visit after all. I feel it start to come up and then BLOW! I vomit all over my face and belly. Some of the North West's finest IPAs and some vegan pie... Needless to say that ended quicker than I thought. Maybe wine next time.