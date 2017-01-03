Dance Party Shalaelah

On New Years we met on a couch in the basement of a house hosting a dance party in North Portland. You were by far the most interesting person I met and talked to all year. It made me light up with joy to have met someone who loves traveling and artwork and painting. You are absolutely gorgeous and kind. I cannot believe I did not ey any of your information. All I remember is that you told me you were born in Turkey and you love to paint inside of freight trains, you live in Beaverton now and you just got back from trimming buds in California. If we ever do reconnect I would love to paint and make some artwork and burn a spliff or two. It was lovely to meet you Shalaelah. I hope im spelling your name correctly. Cheers! Zach