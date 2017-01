New Job, No Guidance

Quit a long term job last year bc I loathed it.

Walked out of the next job after a month bc I flipped out (dysfunctional, didn't have the skills, meow meow meow).

Now I'm on to the third, which is stable and friendly, but zero guidance. It's OK though bc I'm *not* internalizing this time - it's just a job. I go home to a (relatively) happy and healthy family. I contribute where I'm able and don't get wrapped around the axle by the rest. Now I just gotta stay on my meds, maintain. ☺️