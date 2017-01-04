Payment Plan Default

Under the last Republican president (Dubya), it is estimated that 8-10 million jobs were lost. Trump is taking credit for "saving" roughly 1500 jobs before he's even been sworn. If we take the average of 8-10 million and agree on the number 9 million, that leaves 8,998,500 jobs needed to break even... to replace the jobs lost by the last Republican president.

We can't count the jobs created under Obama because those were mainly due to executive orders issued; the Republicans blocked hundreds of pieces of legislation that would have created millions more jobs. I figure Trump owes us 9 million new jobs to repair the damage that ol' Dubya left.

Trump's first payment of 1500 jobs is a pittance!