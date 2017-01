Hey you with the manbun.

And the outfit. And the tat. And the hat. The kooky facial hair. The wacky glasses. The phony laugh.

Stop trying to attract attention to yourself. It's pathetic and it's embarassing.

And life is about so much more than your superficial preening Spend your energy on something worthwhile. Plus, the smart people are going undercover so the fascists can't recognize us. Your ego will be -your- undoing, dumbass. Yay!