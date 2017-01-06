Cold-Hearted

As my husband and I left a restaurant last night, we saw a dog tied up outside in 30 degree weather, shivering and clearly miserable. We went back in and asked a server to locate the dog’s owner. Luckily, they knew whose dog it was, but that awful person took his sweet time finishing his drink and settling up. In the meantime, we brought the dog into our car. When the dog’s owner did emerge, I told him it was way too cold to leave a dog outside. He “thanked” me but was clearly annoyed. What an asshole.