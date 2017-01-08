Utter Disbelief

Amazing how some atheists can be as aggressive and righteous as religious zealots. So, someone shoved religion down your throat, and now you get to shove atheism down mine? There IS a god, just nothing like the white bearded angry dude that the religion uses to terrify people into complicity. The idea of a unified intelligence that weaves and unweaves the fabric of our reality is really quite ancient, universal and even modern science has to tip its hat, unable to dispel the concept of an omnipresent force that behaves in ways that randomness could never quantify, qualify and certainly not explain the beauty of. I sense its presence most often, when I'm gifted with an omnipresence that is so wildly at once random AND meaningful. science is great, but the reason it keeps changing is because it can never keep up with the inexplicable complexity of the universe.