"Perhaps It Is Trump Who Is The Loser???" — You

I keep seeing headlines about how sad Trump is, how he has no famous friends, how he's weak, how he's thin-skinned, how he only won because Russia leaked the Podesta emails. But consider this: the more liberals bash him, the dumber it makes them look! YOU'RE THE MORONS WHO LOST THE ELECTION TO THIS DOUCHEBAG!

Stop clapping back, stop yas slay queening, stop with the "not my president" horse shit! It make no difference how many times he lied yesterday! The moral high ground is meaningless if they're digging the earth out from underneath you to put in a racist fracking machine! Stop winning things that don't matter, and start fighting like your goddamn life depended on it! IDIOTS!