Local News to the Rescue!!!

I really appreciate that as Trump lied to the American people over and over again over the last few hours KATU, KGW and KOIN were all focused on snow. There is for sure nothing else more important happening in America today. Nope, nothing to see here.

Between the three, from about 8:30am-11:15am there were 3 tweets about the press conference and what, a hundred of snow covered road pictures? The PEOTUS lied repeatedly over easily corrected things, and yet all of the major news outlets in the largest city in Oregon were too busy jacking around in the snow to even mention it.