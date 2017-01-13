"We Just Want You to be Safe"

I get embarrassed by things that aren't that big of a deal. I also tend to do stupid things in public that would make even normal people feel bad. It's a terrible combination that leaves me feeling more tense then I need to be. Like tonight, when I tried to get in a Car2Go and rally it through 10 inches of snow on to NE Killingsworth. I felt like I was in a rush as I cleared ice out of the way and calculated my trajectory over the berm. I was already a little embarrassed by the people watching me from their bonfire and I started to freak out when I saw you leaving the group to come talk to me. You kindly reminded me this was a dumb idea. You asked me why I was in a hurry. Why didn't I just walk there? My nervousness eased off; I put the keys back. Thanks for reminding me to slow down and enjoy the snow storm.