Sobering Reality

After the news of four homeless people dying of hypothermia during Portland' latest snow storm, I had a sad reality about the unfortunate deaths. I have a longtime partner that has a family in the Midwest.

During routine paperwork for a will we needed, a question I had was "Who in your family should I call first if you should pass away?". The answere was "please don't even tell them, they would not care". This sort of caused a moment of disbelief, but it is true.

I am going to make it a point to let my loved one know how much I love them, and make a great pasta meal for my partner tonight.

As an assumption of how caring the family is, I wonder what my own situation would be if my partner was to have to contact my family.