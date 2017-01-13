I Know What's Best for You (and Your Dog)!

After being cooped up in the snow for a few days I decided to walk my dog to the local Starbucks. I left my furry, healthy dog chained up outside while I sat for a few moments and enjoyed my coffee.

I was unpleasantly accosted by you, an

angry woman, who asked me if that was my dog outside. When I confessed it was, you told me that I had been there long enough and I needed to leave and get my dog out of the cold. When I attempted to explain that my dog was fine and regularly spends long periods walking in the snow and cold, you lost it

and asked how I would like to be left outside in the snow. Thanks for ruining my coffee break bitch and btw my dog is fine.