Thank You for Not Casting Me Aside

Thank you for being a bigger person than I. Thank you for listening to me vent about the cesspool bay area. Thank you for not judging me even though I've become intolerant to leftist views. Thank you for being my friend. I was in a shitty place for a long time. You're a friend that I hope I don't push away. I'm trying to better myself. You've helped me more than you'll ever know. Thank you Pancho.