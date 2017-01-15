My Weirdness Checklist

I just moved to PDX and realized that I don't have the proper weird attire or engage in the proper weird activities. After I get my first paycheck, my first order of business is to buy some new clothes and sign up for classes. My checklist:

Yoga pants.

Neon running shoes.

White baseball cap.

Big Paris Hilton type sunglasses.

Join rock-climbing class.

Join yoga class.

Get a small dog that barks incessantly.

Buy a bike, with an assortment of spandex-gear.

Frequent boutique ice cream shops, burger joints, Kombucha bars and wood fire pizza places.

Take selfies of myself doing yoga poses against some nature background.

Have someone take a photo of me climbing up rock wall.

Take photos of my food.

Have every photo of me not rock-climbing or doing yoga include my small barking dog.



I figure it'll take me about 6 months to get up to speed with the weirdness that is Portland!