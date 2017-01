Just in Case...

... Anybody on this planet thinks Donald Trump is sane? He thinks his son-in-law will negotiate a peace settlement in the Middle East.

"Do you know what? Jared is such a good guy; he will conclude an Israel agreement that no one else can do. You know, he is a natural talent, he is amazing, he is a natural talent," Trump said.

Welcome to Idiocracy folks. 400 years earlier than predicted.