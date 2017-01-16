Pedestrian Rights

To the asshole in the gray SUV by the Pearl District Safeway. I'm sorry you had to wait for 30 seconds as my partner and I walked across the icy street. You could have waited patiently in your warm car, grateful that you didn't have to walk. You could have contemplated all the ways to be a great person and volunteer for your community on this wonderful MLK day. Instead, you yelled at the lady ahead of us to hurry up; and when I reminded you that pedestrians have right-of-way in crosswalks, you yelled at us and called me a retard.

I considered yelling back but realized your piece of garbage ass wasn't worth my fingers freezing any longer than necessary. So here's a giant FUCK YOU. I'm not sorry you had to wait. I hope karma teaches you a bit of patience soon.