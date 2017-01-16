I'm Okay, You're Okay, but Kristie Sucks

Hello Kitten. How you hated being called that! It's been a long time, dear. I hear you are happy, and that's the important thing.

I finally have my medications right. I like how I think and feel, at long last. It took a long time, and you waited a long time before you walked away. I know your best friend told you I was not worth the wait. It's okay, you did what you thought you had to. But I would have waited for you, my love.