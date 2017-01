Trump Trolls

You sit there behind the computer monitor, mouth breathing. Sweaty palm grasping the mouse. Sticky cum and crumb encrusted keyboard. Salivating on your shirt. You spout off about fake news. Touching yourself while mumbling 4 letter obscenities. Then you finish typing your rude comment on a Martin Luther King Day related news article. Proud of your antics, you give yourself an attaboy in the form of a crotch sniff with a passing of gas. And then you move to the next facebook link.