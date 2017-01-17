Cold as Ice

It seems as though this weather is freezing people's hearts and brains. If your dumb ass can't drive well enough in the snow to keep from crashing into the truck we just put 6k into then at least leave us a note. Take responsibility, maybe think about how your actions could affect a growing family on a budget.

And to the people across the street who sell crack and let your guests drive on all sorts of shit, fuck you. We know it was one of your ass hole friends. You're lucky I don't get you busted, and shame on your for endangering the children in our neighborhood including your own.