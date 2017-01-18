I Don't Care if You're a Pedestrian

We all know the story, it's cold outside, it's slippery and hard to walk. To hell with businesses and property owners who don't clear sidewalks. Pedestrians always have the right of way. I dig it. But seriously, fuck you if you think it's as easy as 1-2-3 to stop a truck on a small downgrade in ice and ruts when the light turns yellow. Oh, I was still in the intersection and it turned red? Sorry I inconvenienced your morning walk, but I'd rather blow through a hundred red lights than put on my brakes and skids into the intersection so I can avoid getting flipped off by you. So petty. So petty in fact, it has me pissed off for reasons that are beyond me, I wanted to stop my truck and throw a chunk of ice in your stupid face. Wear a scarf next time and get real, it's harder for vehicles to stop than it is for you to wait walk like a toddler on ice.