Trump: the Revival of Portland Punk Rock

The Portland music scene has been a bummer lately. I'm tired of all this shoegaze shit and 'lets stand in the woods and remember our childhood' crap. Don't even get me started on instagram fitness models moonlighting as a dj and calling it a passion.

If there is one good thing to come out of the current event everyone's going batshit about it is this: we're about to see a revival akin to the early Bush days. The days when Dbeat was cool again and doom was only played on bass amps and riotgirls chilled in front of the Paris. Cheers to the punks and skinheads and metal heads who are about to lay some serious ground on making PDX punk rad again.