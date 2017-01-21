Pigeon Toed Generation

I started to notice a trend about 10 years ago that no one has yet to mention.. The posture of young women in a pigeon toed stance. Just look at any woman under 30 when they stand still and see their toes pointing together, almost bow legged. It is a medical condition affecting an entire generation all at once? Or is it a trend involving bad posture? It's a posture that screams "I'm weak, helpless and vulnerable" The phenomenon came to mind again today after seeing all of the pictures from the 100,000 woman march downtown, in which too many woman are standing weak. Don't be a emo trend follower!! Stand tall and strong!!!