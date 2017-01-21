What Now?

Congrats Ladies. You came out strong today. You showed your support, solidarity and love of pink. So what now? Will you be out there tomorrow? Three months from now? Six months from now? A year? I have to ask as an African-American woman in the NW, why haven't you been this outraged for the past 60 years? When and how will you help the homeless woman in your neighborhood get back on her feet? When and will you spend time educating the young girls at your local school? Do you promise to speak positively about every woman no matter their size, fashion, hair, makeup, race, sexuality or socio-economic status? We have been as much apart of the problem as we can be the solution. I only hope you won't lose your momentum. Stay woke.