"You Are What's Wrong with America"

To the person who interrupted a private conversation with a friend at a South East Portland Mussels bar, and said "Excuse me, but you two are what's wrong with America" then quickly and proudly walked away, this is the reply you didn't wait for: We aren't what's wrong with this country, you are. Next time, instead of walking away, feeling like you confronted the wrong, be the right and stay for a conversation about it. This is how we will heal divisions in our country.