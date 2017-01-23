Check Your Driving Privilege, Please

I guess you don't notice that you impose a burden on every other driver when you phone or text or even look down at your screen while driving. Even at stoplights.

Driving isn't like anything else you do. It isn't a game or a hobby or an entertainment. In fact, for most people, driving, even if it's just to go to work or back and forth from the store, is the *most consequential* thing they will do all day.

You've been relying on the cooperative nature of the rest of us drivers to let you know what to expect, or to let you in to traffic, or to just be a regular nice person, but in the age of Trump, you can expect that little slice of kindness to evaporate.

You don't notice the burden you put on the rest of us, but it's about time you started.