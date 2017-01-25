Empty Shell of an Ugly Man

It has been well documented that the job of president ages a person. You'll find many "before and after" photos of presidents on the first day of office, and the last day; all have visibly aged.

I wonder:

Trump is already a bloated, puffy-eyed and balding old man on his first day of office. Once all the stress of being watched on every move he makes, being questioned on every lie he tells, seeing the endless protests, hearing all the critiques, and being constantly challenged on his "alternative facts," it can be guaranteed that he will age significantly.

Man, he's going to be one ugly motherfucker on his last day. I mean, he's already one of the most unattractive presidents we've had in all of our country's history... but after four years?

Dude's gonna be one nasty looking Zombie-in-Chief.