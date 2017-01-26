100% Wrong, 24/7, 365, Yo.

As promised on the campaign trail, Trump is going to start deporting immigrants that are here illegally. Here's what Ducky Trump said yesterday: "We are going to get the bad ones out, the criminals and the drug dealers and gangs and gang members and cartel leaders."

Ok, listen, I didn't vote for Ducky and I feel like he is, in fact, an illegitimate president. That said, I think progressives/liberals need to be careful about opposing EVERYTHING he does. (He says he wants to pass an infrastructure bill [the same one Obama tried to pass and the Republicans blocked], is the left going to be opposed to that?) If we take him at his word (which we can't, but for sake of argument let's hypothetically say that he means what he says) and he really is going to deport the "bad ones" who have criminal records... who on earth can be opposed to that?

When Mayor Wheeler came out and stated that all immigrants have a safe place here in Portland, what the Right-wing hears, "All illegal immigrants who are criminals, drug dealers, gang members, and cartel leaders have a safe place in the city of Portland." Why does the Right-wing think that? BECAUSE THAT'S WHO TRUMPY SAYS HE WANTS TO DEPORT. I, for one, see nothing wrong with deporting the criminal element of the illegal immigrant population.

Again, we're playing fantasy world here where Trumpelstiltskin means what he says... and the left is having a conniption fit over it. No one wants illegal immigrants who are known criminals, cartel leaders or gang members in our country... do they?