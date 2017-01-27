Lasting Effect

It was a Friday afternoon in June when I saw you and two friends running across the street. I don't remember a single thing about them but I do remember exactly what you looked like as you floated in front of me: laughing, yellow dress bathed in sunshine, hair flowing gently behind in the breeze.

The moment was so impactful that, contrary to my nature, I circled around the block to tell you how stunning you looked. I was so drunk on you that when I got back on my bike, I slipped getting into my pedal, scrapping my shin to the bone.

It's 9 months later and the scar is still huge. It'll probably be there forever. Which means I'll never forget you. Fair trade.