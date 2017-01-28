Yeah, Divided!!! You Bet!!

If one more person talks about uniting with motherfucking Trump supporters I will slam their head into a wall. I am not interested in uniting with a Trump supporter; I already know which scum puddle they sleazed out of. And I don't want their disease. I have some sympathy for the uneducated fucks who got conned by him, but they should be getting it now. Anyone who doesn't is now just part of his program. And if they are too stupid top recognize his working against their interests then they deserve what they get!!! Asking me to listen to a Trump supporter is like asking me to have tea with a fascist. Not going to do it. Askling me to listen to a Trump supporter is like asking me to look at those internment camps and say aren't they planted with pretty flowers. Asking me to listen to a Trump supporter is like asking me to sew patches for Muslims in pastel colors so they can were them on their armbands. Asklng me to listen to a Trump supporter is like me telling the elderly lady down my street-"Good luck, bitch, with that social security check you paid for, and your medicare, too." Asking me to listen to a Trump supporter is like me telling the woman raped and pregnant " You asked for it - what were you wearing, anyway. now have that baby! But don't expect any handouts" No, No, No — not doing it, not going to unite, not going to help those the fascists. Gonna fight, fight, resist. resist!!!! So all you uniters, Fuck you.. You unite with the motherfuckers, but you aren't going to change their minds, and don't ask me to waste me time!!