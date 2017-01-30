Attempted Terrorist Attack

I just love how the media is wearing kid gloves with the story of the two Trump supporters who were arrested this afternoon for "flashing a gun" at an Anti-Trump protest.

Hey, it's a good thing they were arrested, but they're not going to get all that punished... let's be real here. Ammon Bundy's gun-strapped gang takes over a government facility by force and they got off, so what do you think is going to happen to these gun-flashing, white males? NOTHING.

It is well documented that white conservative males are the bigger threat to our national security than foreign terrorism. More people have been killed since 9/11 by white conservative men than have foreign terrorists. FACT.

Imagine, if you will, that two Muslims were driving around in a truck flashing guns at some protest. What do you think would have happened? Do you think the media would make it a soft story? OR: Would it be on the front page of every news site on the web? It would be reported on as a foiled "terrorist plot" and Trump would have more ammo for his reign of chaos.

But, two white guys with guns? Cops smiling in the photos, emphasis that one gun was not real, saying that no one was hurt. You know: No big deal.

I say we start calling these insecure white conservative males who insist on showing the world their guns and often times, killing innocent Americans with them, what they really are: Domestic Terrorists.