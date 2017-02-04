Love in the Time of Melancholia at Sandy Hut

I saw you at the bar around 1am on Friday night. You were working on a crossword puzzle. There was a guy next to you who I stupidly assumed was your boyfriend. But he was also reading something. Our eyes connected when a group of chatty tourists came between us. Asking for drinks like a "Rum and Redbull" followed by a "White Wine with a spritz of Soda Water", and we smiled at each other across the plains of alcoholic ineptitude. A few moments later I saw you walk over to the pool table and start a game. I very stupidly decided to not introduce myself and before I knew it, you were gone. You were a beautiful brunette with a striking brow and hanging around a bearded guy that seemed as though his book was more important. You are important, or at least your smile suggested it.