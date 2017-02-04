Dear One-Star Yelper

Fuck you. It's hard enough running a small business in this over-saturated market. It's hella expensive trying to drum up business by advertising with Yelp (any small business' worst nightmare) with every street corner offering the same damn service you do. But, when you are so fucking whiny and entitled that you rather hurt my business than extend an actual fucking human line of communication to let me know that there was an honest mistake, so I could actually do something to fix it, all I want to do is find your big whiny ass and kick it all the way back to California, or New York, or wherever the fuck you just moved from.

Be a human, give us a break. If your mama didn't already teach you, "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all". Really, what do you have to gain? I know what I have to lose- income. Thanks a lot, you big baby.