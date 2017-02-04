Dog Faces

How fucking stupid have people become that they think it's funny/cool/cute to paste these stupid dog faces onto their photos? It's truly pathetic how easily amused and distracted people become over the "app du jour" these days.

You look stupid. It's not original. I guarantee you'll partake in the next stupid app or Snapchat lens that oozes to the surface of our "advanced" society. I guess that's what you get for burying your lazy, anti-social, and slack-jawed faces in a smart phone.

Why don't you save us all the trouble and buy those stupid fucking virtual reality goggles and just wander into traffic while you imaging a world where you get to collect all the Pokemon characters or whatever the fuck that time sink is designed to "accomplish?" You clearly don't care to be present in the current reality.