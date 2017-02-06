When Did it Become OK

My therapist suggested this site to vent.

I'm still new to this being a parent thing. But I don't ever remember a time when it was ok to just walk up to a complete strangers kid(s) and touch them. Even before I had kids I wouldn't dare walk up to a person I didn't know and start running my fingers through their hair or asking for a hug. I tried my best to just fit in here in Portland and accept the wierdrness. And I've been doing a pretty good job. I haven't been arrested for assault yet. But I'm tired of that awkward moment when I'm out in public with my kids and someone just walks up and try's to touch them and I have to be crazy daddy again and say don't touch them. They all do the same thing. Stare at you with that dumb look on their face trying to figure out if you're serious or not. And when they realize you are ,walk away mumbling something they had every chance to say to my face. I know my kids are beautiful and I see their hair everyday I know what it looks like. But the next time it happens I'm going to slap your hand. If your boyfriend or husband is close by and has a problem with me slapping your hand. I'll slap him too.