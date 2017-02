It is Time to Go

yesterday the president got upset because a family member lost a good gig with her fashion line. I wonder how he will quit being the leader of America. I think it will be no shock when he fires himself, goes back to leading his families empire and his wife will have to see him a whole lot more. I think he needs some serious mental health counseling, and know no one in his family will tell him. I am glad he does not have a pet. Really I am.