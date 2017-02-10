"I dnt Know"

Can someone explain this to me.

Why in the world do we develop these communication oddities? Like saying "hashtag" in actual conversation, or when people say things on facebook like "when you wake up and have no coffee." Or "when you're tired but can't seem to fall asleep." What in the actual fuck is the point of those? Please, finish the conversation.

What really has my wheels spinning is illogical abbreviating in emails and text messages. I got a text from a coworker today that said "I dnt Know." Don't and Know are both four letter words and don't is already shortened. It wasn't a typo, because this person is a chronic abbreviator. They will write a paragraph and then signature it "tks." I see this everywhere, it's driving me crazy.