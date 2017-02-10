This Time it's Personal

Remember when the mom from Jaws made the bad decisions of making Jaws 4? It was a horrible movie, pure shit, nothing like the masterpiece that was Jaws 3-D. But that line, about it being personal, so perfect because this time, this time it's personal you fucking bloody piece of fucking shit. How many fucking time do I have to show you how to do your fucking job shit stain!? Of fucking couse I threw your sad, fat ass under the fucking bus, AGAIN. You fucking failed. AGAIN. Ya dumb fuckstick. Of COURSE I cc'd everyone and their fucking mom on that email. There ain't no fucking way I'ma let you finish this time, you fake and we all fucking know it. Not my problem YOU just cost the company tens of thousands. Not be problem no one took over the task YOU had me removed from. Suck a dick. Enjoy it under the bus, and I will continue to rise afuckbove because yet again... I'm right. You're wrong. And I got the fucking receipts to prove it.

**sips a Narragansett**