Non-Violent Response to Texting While Driving* (1)

Okay. I will try to do this using my understanding of the

techniques of Non-Violent Communication (NVC), as described by

Marshall Rosenberg.

I can start by giving you empathy.

In your particular case, I might be wrong, but I am guessing

that you are using your handheld device while driving, as a way

of meeting your needs, either for connecting to others, or for

making a contribution, or maybe as a source for comfort.

If he were still alive, and we could bring him into the

conversation, he might encourage you to say what particular need

that was being met by using your handheld device while driving.

He had a way of gently shifting people to keep trying to answer

him in the form of needs-being-met.

It is so simple in a way. He wasn't interested in finding blame.

As a first step, he wanted to help you understand the needs that

you were wanting to satisfy, and to be able to express them

simply. This can be surprisingly difficult, but let's assume

we've done this, and you've been able to express which needs

were being met by using your handheld device while driving.

[One reason that this is difficult is because no matter how

scrupulously he might have expressed his question about your

needs, it is difficult for any of us to not hear "blame" even if

there is nothing blame-like about it. He says we have been

trained in a language of judgment, and this leads us to make

tragic errors in the strategies we use to meet our needs.]



(Continued in #2)

*******************************

* Also includes mobile phone conversations and the time waiting at stoplights.