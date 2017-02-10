Continued...
He's understood you. He hasn't blamed you. Together, he and you
have investigated and expressed your motivations in terms of
feelings relating to your (universal) needs being met. And so,
are you willing to hear what is alive in him? In him expressing
his feelings and needs?
You feel understood. You were meeting one of these universal,
fundamental needs by using a handheld device while driving. You
have received empathy. You have been understood.
And so.
********************************
When I was driving and saw that you were driving around me while
interacting with your handheld device, I felt frightened because
my needs for safety were not being met.
Following Marshall's lead I might say that "It would make life
more wonderful for me if you would put away the devices until
you were parked."
******************************