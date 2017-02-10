Non-Violent Response to Texting While Driving (3)

Continued...

He's understood you. He hasn't blamed you. Together, he and you

have investigated and expressed your motivations in terms of

feelings relating to your (universal) needs being met. And so,

are you willing to hear what is alive in him? In him expressing

his feelings and needs?

You feel understood. You were meeting one of these universal,

fundamental needs by using a handheld device while driving. You

have received empathy. You have been understood.

And so.

********************************

When I was driving and saw that you were driving around me while

interacting with your handheld device, I felt frightened because

my needs for safety were not being met.

Following Marshall's lead I might say that "It would make life

more wonderful for me if you would put away the devices until

you were parked."

******************************